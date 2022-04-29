Virtual Reality Services Market Expands As Its Applications In Telehealth Has Positively Influenced Its Growth

Virtual Reality Services Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The virtual reality services in telehealth is a key factor driving the growth of the virtual reality services market. To support COVID-19 patients, thousands of doctors and nurses will require advanced skills, which will be supported by VR-powered tools to cope in a simulated world with an anticipated influx of COVID-19 patients. Training services by virtual reality designed particularly for coronavirus pathology scenarios are highly beneficial and realistic in today's situation and also enable medical students, doctors, and nurses to quickly apply studied principles and procedures to the real world. For instance, the XRHealth application allows the hospitals to treat incoming coronavirus victims who are in hospital quarantine and it allows the physicians to monitor them when they return home. According to the global virtual reality services market analysis, the increasing necessity of virtual reality services in telehealth is expected to drive the significant growth of the virtual reality services market.

The global virtual reality services market size is expected grow from $5.81 billion in 2021 to $6.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The VR services market share is expected to reach $10.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Remote shopping with virtual reality is a key trend in the virtual reality services market. Many people are not doing offline shopping due to isolation and quarantine with the global Covid-19 outbreak and that does not mean e-commerce companies must also stop communicating with their customers and clients. Virtual reality alternatives opened great chances where businesses can offer potential customers new buying experiences without preventing their outreach. E-commerce companies could now reframe the experience for the customers and redesign their shopping journeys by using VR services. For instance, USA-based brand GAP developed a virtual Dressing Room app that allows the user to digitally try out clothes before making a purchasing decision. It will help customers to choose the right outfit and also contributes to the reduction of product returns and the reduction of expensive financial burdens for retailers.

Major players covered in the global virtual reality services industry are Skywell Software, LittlStar, Creative Solutions, Gramercy Tech, HQSoftware, Program Ace, Groove Jones, Xicom Technologies, Zco Corporation, The Intellify, Quy Technology, Fluper, JPLoft Solution, Credencys Solutions, HorizonCore Infosoft, Quytech, Hedgehog lab, IndiaNIC Infotech Limited, Chetu, Vakoms, Delta Reality, Dyfuzja, Cortex, Chocolate Milk & Donuts, NARSUN and Setapp.

TBRC’s global virtual reality services market research report is segmented by type into hardware, software, by basis of service into consulting, training, implementation, integration, operation, maintenance, by application into healthcare, education, real estate, advertising, travel, gaming, entertainment, others.

Virtual Reality Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Hardware, Software), By Basis of Service (Consulting, Training, Implementation, Integration, Operation, Maintenance), By Application (Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Advertising, Travel, Gaming, Entertainment) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

