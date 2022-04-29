Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart phone/tablet games market size is expected to grow from $53.20 billion in 2021 to $65.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s smart phone/tablet games market outlook the market is expected to reach $138.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.7%. Due to an increased emergence of affordable gaming smartphone/tablets in the market, the smartphones and tablet gaming industry is rapidly increasing.

The smartphone/tablet games market consists of sales of video games played on smartphones/tablets. The revenue for these companies is generated from the in-app-purchases, in-game advertisements (such as google AdSense, Ad-Mob, Media.net), sponsorships, and sales of merchandise. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market Trends

Augmented Reality (AG) and Virtual Reality (VR) are the two new technologies that are positively impacting the smartphone/tablet games market. Both technologies offer exciting gaming experiences to users. Augmented reality gaming combines visual and audio content with the user's current environment in real time, thereby making them enjoy the unique gaming experience. Whereas Virtual reality games apply a three-dimensional (3D) artificial environment to the computer games. These two technologies have been appreciated by the gaming community, proven by the rise in AR and VR based games downloads.

Global Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market Segments

The global smart phone and tablet games market is segmented:

By Game Type: Shooter, Action, Sports Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy, Others

By Application: iOS User, Android User

By Device: Smartphone, Tablet

By Geography: The global tablet and smart phones games market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart phone/tablet games market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart phone/tablet games market, smart phone/tablet games market share, smart phone/tablet games market segments and geographies, smart phone/tablet games market trends, smart phone/tablet games market players, smart phone/tablet games market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart phone/tablet games market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tencent Hold, Sony, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Netmarble, CyberAgent, Mixi, Zynga, Supercell, Machine Zone, King Digital Entertainment, Com2uS, Niantic, Bandai Namco, Nexon, Square Enix, Warner Bros, Pocket Games, Playrix, IGG, Miniclip, NCSOFT, Peak Games, Jam City, NetEase, Glu Mobile, Gameloft, Rovia, Ubisoft and Epic Games.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

