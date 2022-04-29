Submit Release
Epic Drip Is Gearing Up For Much Anticipated Sequel To His Debut Album

I am Epic, Volume 2 By Epic Drip

Epic Drip is set to release his second album, a volume 2 to his debut album ‘I am Epic.’His next song titled ‘Freak’ will release a few weeks prior to the album

UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Drip has been slowly carving a name for himself and this has given him the right push to keep publishing new singles and album. After the great response that he got for his debut album titled ‘I am Epic’, he is all set to launch the next one which will be a sequel to this. The volume 2 is going to have 9 songs and the release date was precisely chosen so that it honors one of the major influences in his life, his brother.

Epic Drip was born in North Carolina but he also grew up in Germany and Texas. He was always inclined to music since a very tender age and was always willing to choose it as a career, passion, and hobby. He wants to make a significant impact in the world of rap and hip hop in the global circuit and wants to truly establish himself as one of the leads.

Drip was also quoted as saying, “With my new song Freak, I want to convey the art of storytelling in my song and thereby put across the message that a song is so much more than just words and music blended together. I have an art of telling a story and I want to bring that to the forefront with my latest single.”

He is very optimistic that his fans are going to love his new single and his upcoming album even more than the previous ones. They both are sure to be very well appreciated by one and all. Those who would like to constantly keep an eye on the latest updates and also follow his song set to release on April 29th should make it a point to visit https://www.epicdrip.com

About Epic Drip
Epic Drip is one of the emerging artists who has been carving quite a name for himself. He has managed to find his own fan base with his amazing songs. He wants to carve his own mark in the field of hip hop and rap as that is his true calling.


Social Media Links
AppleMusic: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/epic-drip/1542427336?ls
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/78RqXtaS1BhffDCv7MHpN1?si=DO9JUtQdSnCsGqsg2zG0Cg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epicdrip2020/
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/epic_drip2020
Twitter: https://twitter.com/epicdrip2020/status/1348935047622094848?s=20
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/EpicDrip
TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJwxNAqQ/
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/7yQtz

Jamella Brown
Drip Service Entertainment
dripserviceent@gmail.com
