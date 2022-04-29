Strategies For Global Automotive Adhesives Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive adhesives market size is expected to grow from $4.82 billion in 2021 to $5.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.06%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s automotive adhesives market outlook the market is expected to reach $6.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.24%. The rising demand for lightweight and low-carbon emitting vehicles is expected to propel the global automotive adhesives market growth.

The automotive adhesives market consists of sales of automotive adhesives products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as binding substances by automotive equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bond different substrates of metal, eliminating the need for welding and mechanical bolts, welds, and rivets. Adhesives are lightweight components that are used to join metals, composites, plastics, and other materials together. In the automotive sector, adhesives are used to join various automobile components such as closures and structural modules. Adhesives in automobiles assembly successfully and safely solve important applications that have previously relied on mechanical fasteners (e.g., rivets, welds, screws, and clinches) while giving modern automobiles more design freedom and thus, improve the aesthetic appeal of automobiles. Automotive adhesives are frequently utilized in sealing, holding, and structural applications in both the manufacturing and aftermarket of automobiles.

Global Automotive Adhesives Market Trends

The launch of new adhesives is a key trend in the automotive adhesives market. New product launches increase the product portfolio of a manufacturer and help for the rise of market share.

Global Automotive Adhesives Market Segments

The global automotive adhesive market is segmented:

By Adhesive Type: Structural, Tapes and Films, Threadlocks and Retainers, Liquid Gaskets

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCVs, Trucks, Buses, Aftermarket

By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylics, Silicone, SMP, MMA, Others

By Application: BIW, Glazing, Powertrain, Paint Shops, Upholstery

By Geography: The global automotive adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive adhesives global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive adhesives market, automotive adhesives market share, automotive adhesives market segments and geographies, automotive adhesives global market players, automotive adhesives market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive adhesives global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema S.A., 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Jowat SE, Hexion Speciality Chemicals, Covalence Adhesives, Solvay S.A., Bayer A.G, Hindustan Adhesives Limited, PPG Industries, ITW Performance Polymers, Ashland Speciality Company, Tesa SE, Bostik S.A, Cytec Solvay, and BASF SE.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

