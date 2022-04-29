Deep Learning Chip Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

During the projection period of 2022–2030, the global deep learning chip market is expected to reach USD 83234.5 million, growing at a CAGR of 36.2%.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for deep learning chips is growing at a breakneck speed. Over the study period, the worldwide deep learning chip market is predicted to be fueled by the introduction of quantum computing and growing deep learning applications such as autonomous cars, smart homes, smart cities, and robots. The global deep learning chip market is driven by the growing number of AI applications, improved processing power, and growing deep learning and neural networks across all key industries.

Deep learning neural networks are composed of three or more layers that help machines perform predictive modeling and use large datasets to make informed decisions. Advances in deep learning technology have the potential to transform many industries by reducing costs and providing vital insights that improve automation and supply chain management.



Download Sample PDF https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/13991





Drivers



The growth of smart homes and smart cities

Smart houses connect home gadgets like lights and thermostats, robot vacuum cleaners, washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners to the internet, allowing them to be controlled from anywhere. Deep learning chips and intelligent software are built into smart home devices, allowing them to learn and adapt to meet the needs of consumers on a daily basis. Smart home gadgets with self-learning capabilities can learn from their users' schedules and make adjustments as needed.

Smart cities use smart technologies including deep learning, machine learning, artificial intelligence, IoT, and data analysis to improve city operations, boost economic growth, provide better government service, and improve people' quality of life. IoT is used in smart cities to make life more sustainable. In smart cities, IoT devices such as sensors and smartphones generate data. Smart city data is used to examine and discover new insights that help smart cities enhance their efficiency and effectiveness. Deep learning applications in smart cities have gotten a lot of interest recently.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Report

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

ALPHABET INC.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA

Baidu

Bitmain Technologies

Qualcomm

Amazon

Xilinx

Samsung

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Micron Technology, Inc.

IBM

Apple Inc.

Arm Limited

Graphcore



Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/deep-learning-chip-market-13991





Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Deep Learning Chip Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/13991





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Deep Learning Chip Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Deep Learning Chip Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Deep Learning Chip Market Sizing, Analysis Tables





Buy Now https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/13991





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Deep Learning Chip Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Deep Learning Chip Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Deep Learning Chip Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Deep Learning Chip Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Deep Learning Chip Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Deep Learning Chip Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Deep Learning Chip Market?

Who are the prominent players in Deep Learning Chip Market?

What is the potential of the Deep Learning Chip Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

At MDC Research, we offer research solutions to help businesses break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when they plan to expand their growth. Our researchers compile data and information that help chief executive officers decide which growth opportunities in a market to pursue.

MDC Research is known for conducting well-researched reports, and the expertise of our researchers contributes to the outstanding quality of our reports. MDC Research enables businesses to make impactful decisions by blending innovation and analytical thinking. Our unique blend of these two skills assures you access to the most complete and up-to-date information about your industry.

MDC Research has a wealth of experience using the latest methodologies to develop reports for a wide range of clients in diverse markets. Our commitment to delivering high-quality research and creating innovative reports is one of the reasons why MDC Research is such a trusted name in the business world today.





Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/deep-learning-chip-market-13991





About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses. These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry .The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

Market Data Centre Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/