Operating Systems Market To Surpass $48 Billion By 2026 With The Surge In Demand For Computers

Operating Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in demand for computer systems contributed to the growth of the operating systems market. The surge in demand for computers is generating a higher requirement for operating systems to perform tasks like memory management, file management, process management, handling input and output functions, to control hardware such as printers and disk drivers and shifting the operating systems market outlook. According to the operating systems market overview, the increase in demand for computer systems contributed to the market.

The global operating systems market size is expected to grow from $43.14 billion in 2021 to $44.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The operating systems market share is expected to reach $48.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.9%.

Major players covered in the global operating systems industry are Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Linux, Canonical Ltd., Debian, IBM Corporation, Linux Mint Ltd., Manjaro Linux and SUSE.

TBRC’s global operating systems market analysis report is segmented by operating system into windows, Mac Os, Linux, others, by distribution channel into business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), by product into windows, Linux, android, iOS, macOS, Others, By Device type into computer, mobile.

