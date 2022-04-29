Increase In Active Gamers Globally Has Significantly Contributed To The Console Games Market Growth

Console Games Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major driving force for the global console games market is the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world. The number of the gamers is expected to reach 2.73 billion by 2021. According to Nielsen, 64% of the general population in the USA are gamers. Esports viewers would also significantly contribute to the growth of console games market as around 557 million people watched Esports in 2021.

Console games market overview shows that developers are adopting to subscription-based gaming. For example, Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus provide licenses for a few games on monthly rotation basis. The first major subscription program by EA was the EA Access on Xbox One which offered discounts on EA games, a limited number of hours of pre-release play, and a vault of back catalog offerings. Microsoft released a Netflix-style offering called Game-Pass, for its first-party games and a number of titles from third-party developers and publishers.

The global console games market size is expected to grow from $65.48 billion in 2021 to $72.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The console game market share is expected to reach $103.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

Major players covered in the global console games industry are Tencent Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft Studios, Activision Blizzard, EA, Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar, Ubisoft, Valve Corporation, 2K Games, Gameloft, Naughty Dog, Capcom, Mojang, Square Enix, Sega, Bethesda Game Studios, BioWare, Epic Games, Game Freak, Insomniac Games Inc, Infinity Ward, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Gearbox Software, Midway, LucasArts, Telltale Games and Gamefreak.

TBRC’s global console games market report is segmented by type into digital console games, online/microtransaction console games, physical console games, by application into shooter, action, sport games, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy, others, by device into TV, computer/PC, system consoles.

Console Games Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Digital Console Games, Online/Microtransaction Console, Physical Console Games), By Application (Shooter, Action, Sport Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy), By Device (TV, Computer/PC, System Consoles) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a console games market overview, forecast console games market size and growth for the whole market, console games market segments, geographies, console games market trends, console games market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

