Pomegranate juice is made from the fruit of the pomegranate. It is used in cooking both as a fresh juice and as a concentrated syrup. The report includes the pomegranate concentrates that are used for pomegranate juice, food, medicine, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pomegranate Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pomegranate market size is estimated to be worth US$ 248.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 338.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the review period.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Pomegranate Powder accounting for % of the Pomegranate global market in 2021, is projected to million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Food Industry segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Currently, market concentration in this industry is not high. Considering product shelf life is limited, company sale Pomegranate in their own-store. Also, manufacture process is mature and raw material source is abundant, more and more companies enter this industry. Currently, there are many solotoy Sad, Narni, Arvee, TTM Food, Sun Sun Shahd, Orumnarin, Jia Neng Da and Saide etc.

List of Top Key Players of the Pomegranate Market Report:

POM Wonderful

Lakewood

Minute Maid

Tropi-cana

Ocean Spray Cranberries

RW Knudsen Family

Jale and Zolotoy Sad

Narni

Arvee

TTM Food

Sun Sun Shahd

Orumnarin

Jia Neng Da

Saide

On the basis of Product Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Pomegranate Powder

Pomegranate Juice Concentrate

On the basis of the End Users/Applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:



Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Pomegranate markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for “North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.”



