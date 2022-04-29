Aviation Expert Witness Bert Botta to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people fly an airplane for the first time, they get hooked, and Bert Botta got hooked.

“There's something very magical about flying because you transcend normal reality,” says Bert. “When you're flying an airplane, you're above everything. I will never forget looking down on one of the cities for the first time, especially when traffic was at a standstill; I felt peaceful, “above it all.”

You get a very different perspective on life when you're flying an airplane. I like to think we can bring that perspective back to the ground and use it in a positive way.”

Bert got his start in commercial aviation, after a tour in the Navy, as a pilot flying for TWA, during what he describes as the “glory days of Aviation.”

An example of “the glory days” were being on a round the world trip, flying to different countries and going on safari during a seven day layover in Nairobi,” recalls Bert.

“There was a good feeling about flying in those days: it was more relaxed, less stress, more fun, no threats. There was no pressure to do anything other than enjoy your flying, not just as a crew member, but as a passenger as well. It was also much more personal than today; the passengers felt that.”

After retiring from TWA he went to work for NetJets, where he spent nine years flying high-end clients as a Gulfstream Corporate Jet Captain. He recently retired from NetJets to concentrate on his Expert Witness and Aviation Writing careers.

“You have to have a certain mechanical aptitude, a ‘feel for mechanical things’, to control an aircraft that weighs more than 200 tons with 300 people in the back and make it do what you want,” says Bert.

People always ask, “How does it feel being responsible for all those people?” I saw my responsibility as getting myself safely from A to B and everyone else coming along with me. Also flying an airplane and landing it under extreme, challenging conditions is very fulfilling.”

Today, he brings his 35 years and 16,000 hours of flight experience to the legal field as an Aviation Expert Witness and Writer.

As an Aviation Expert, Bert combines his background as a pilot with his training as a Licensed Professional Counselor. This gives him a unique perspective when the emotional fitness of someone is in question; this is in addition to other human factors related to an aircraft accident or incident.

His aviation areas of expertise include pilot and flight crew human factors, emotional and psychological effects on pilot judgment, pilot behavior analysis, accident analysis, with a specialty focus on the emotional fitness of individuals, pilot error, adherence to pilot professional standards, flight crew performance, pilot complacency and fatigue, aviation emotional intelligence, in-flight safety and cockpit behavior.

“Whether it’s pilot judgment, or pilot error, or even a case of wrongful termination and discrimination, there's an emotional and psychological component to every case,” says Bert.

“Having the ability to see into the psychological and emotional makeup of aviation professionals gives me a important perspective when I’m called to opine on cases.”

As for the future, Bert says he looks forward to working on more cases and growing through the process, especially when he can help in bringing emotional closure and healing to people in cases that have tragically impacted them.

For more information, visit www.bertbotta.com and his profile on SEAK