ESports Betting Market 2022-2027: Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Regional Analysis

Esport Agency Service is a service that helps E-sportsman or E-sports teams in sports events, brand packaging of sports organizations, business planning, intangible asset development and intermediary activities.

According to our researcher latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global eSports Betting market size is estimated to be worth US$ 10030 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 23760 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.1% during review period. Ages 18-25 accounting for % of the eSports Betting global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While League of Legends segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.



The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency.

The Major Players in the ESports Betting Market Are:

William Hill

GVC Holdings

888 Holdings

Kindred Group

Betsson AB

Betway

Pinnacle

Bet365

Bet-at-home.com

Unikrn

Betfred

BetWinner

Betvictor

GG.BET

Buff.bet

Intertops

Betcris

Esports Entertainment Group

SBOBET

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of ESports Betting Market types split into:

League of Legends

Dota 2

CS: GO

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of ESports Betting Market applications, includes:

Ages 18-25

Ages 26-30

Ages 31 and Above

ESports Betting market reports offers key study on the market position of the ESports Betting manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global eSports Betting Market 2022 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of eSports Betting

1.2 Classification of eSports Betting by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global eSports Betting Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Global eSports Betting Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.2.3 Type 1

1.2.4 Type 2

1.3 Global eSports Betting Market by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Global eSports Betting Market Size & Forecast

1.5 Global eSports Betting Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.5.1 Global eSports Betting Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 Global eSports Betting Market Size by Region, (2017-2022)

1.5.3 North America eSports Betting Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.4 Europe eSports Betting Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Asia-Pacific eSports Betting Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South America eSports Betting Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.7 Middle East and Africa eSports Betting Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 eSports Betting Market Drivers

1.6.2 eSports Betting Market Restraints

1.6.3 eSports Betting Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global eSports Betting Revenue and Share by Players (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 3 eSports Betting Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 eSports Betting Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 eSports Betting Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 eSports Betting Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5 eSports Betting New Entrants and Expansion Plans

