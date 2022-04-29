Bicycle Apparels & Accessories Market 2022-2028: Growth, Size, Shares, Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Geographical Segmentations

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle apparels & accessories Market 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Bicycle apparels & accessories. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Bicycle apparels & accessories industry.

The global bicycle apparels & accessories market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.05% and reach a value of USD 9,529.1million by 2027.

Market Overview

Major Players includes : -

Adidas AG (Germany)

Trek Bicycle Corporation (US)

ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH (Switzerland)

LLC (US)

PEARL iZUMi (US)

Manifattura Valcismon S.P.A. (Italy)

Giant Bicycles, Inc (Taiwan)

Rapha Racing Limited (UK)

POC Sports (Sweden)

Fox Head Inc (US)

100% Speedlab

Specialized Bicycle Components

Black Sheep Cycling (Australia)

Velocio. (US)

Pas Normal Studios (Denmark)

Vaude (Germany)



The report examines the Bicycle apparels & accessories market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

Market Segmentation

In terms of type segment: -

Helmets

Jerseys & tees

Gloves

Pants & shorts

Shoes

Goggles & glasses

Protection gears

Socks

others



Based on Category Segment: -

Mountain bikes

Road bikes

City bikes

others



By Distribution Channel: -

Store-based

Non-store-based

The store-based channel has further been divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Bicycle Apparels & Accessories Market: Information by Type (Helmets, Jerseys & Tees, Gloves, Pants & Shorts, Shoes, Goggles & Glasses, Protection Gears, Socks, Others), by Category (Mountain Bikes, Road Bikes, City Bikes, Others), by Distribut



