NoSQL Market Share, Size, Trends, Leading Companies, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “NoSQL Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global NoSQL market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.2% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Not only standardized query language (NoSQL) refers to a database that provides a mechanism for storage and retrieval of a massive volume of unstructured data. It makes use of real-time web applications and big data to enable schema-less data storage. The use of NoSQL has increased over the years as it offers high scalability, precise control, a straightforward design and convenient big data management. It can also accommodate data models, key-value, document, columnar, and graph formats. NoSQL utilizes flexible database tables compared to the relational database table, which aids in its prompt operations.

NoSQL Market Trends and Drivers:

With the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, NoSQL databases are being adopted to support the expanding business data in the social networks, retail, and e-commerce sectors, which represents the major growth-inducing factor. The colossal amount of unstructured and semi-structured data generated by varied business needs and user preferences is also fueling the demand for NoSQL database systems for data management and analysis. Furthermore, the increasing implementation of big data analytics is expected to bolster the market in the future. Moreover, the integration of NoSQL systems into the Industry 4.0 offers lower costs, schema flexibility, high scalability and distributed computing.

NoSQL Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the NoSQL market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aerospike

• Amazon Web Services

• Apache Cassandra

• Basho Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• Couchbase, Inc

• Hypertable Inc.

• IBM

• MarkLogic

• Microsoft Corporation

• MongoDB Inc.

• Neo Technology Inc.

• Objectivity Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global NoSQL market on the basis of database type, technology, vertical, application and region.

Breakup by Database Type:

• Key-Value Based Database

• Document Based Database

• Column Based Database

• Graph Based Database

Breakup by Technology:

• MySQL

• Database

• Oracle

• Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)

• ACID

• Metadata

• Hadoop

• Others

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Telecom

• Government

• Retail

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Data Storage

• Metadata Store

• Cache Memory

• Distributed Data Depository

• e-Commerce

• Mobile Apps

• Web Applications

• Data Analytics

• Social Networking

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

