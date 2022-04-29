Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: S Street and 29th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at S Street and 29th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect was later apprehended by Sixth District officers.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 22 year-old Rodney Wayne Allen, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

