MGTO actively prepares for Labor Day Holidays to expand visitor source and spur rise in local demand

MACAU, April 29 - 【MGTO】Enjoy an easy journey in Macao with MAK MAK LRT Pass (Chinese version)

Individuals intending to cross the Zhuhai-Macao checkpoints via land or sea from Guangdong Province are now required to present valid proof of their negative result of a COVID-19 nucleic acid test issued within an extended span of 72 hours. In response to the adjusted measure, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) actively carries out initiatives and activities for destination promotion to gear up for the 1st May Labor Day Holidays (30 April – 4 May) in the Mainland. Continuous efforts are made to showcase travel experiences Macao has to offer and enhance the travel environment and service quality, in welcoming visitors to Macao.

First spectacular drone show on Labor Day Holidays

MGTO will grandly present the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 in May this year. The shows will take place above Nam Van Lake at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on 1, 2, 7 and 8 May. In every 15-minute show, 880 drones will be choreographed into 3D patterns and diverse spectacles under the theme “Macao for All Seasons”, which will enrich travelers’ experience in Macao during the Labor Day Holidays. For more information about the event program, please visit: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/drone-gala.

New AR feature of Macao Grand Prix Museum

From 1 May, the Macao Grand Prix Museum can be experienced virtually through its new feature, 360-degree panoramic view. Along the memory lane on the first floor, museum visitors can scan the QR code on the special posters, where racing cars from past moments will come to life virtually. Visitors can also enjoy an AR interactive game with their entrance passes and match photos with the corresponding races along the timeline in Q&A, in retrospection to the evolving history of the Macau Grand Prix. For the latest information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.

Next to the Macao Grand Prix Museum, a café themed around the Macau Grand Prix is newly opened. Infused with the idea to promote concerted development across “tourism + sports + culture and creativity”, the café serves specialty coffee and sells cultural and creative products in original local designs. Exclusive snacks and drinks themed after the Macau Grand Prix are available in the café too. To boost the development of the tourism industry chain, the Museum also features a souvenir shop where visitors can shop for unique souvenirs and products.

Community guiding services stimulate economy

To bolster the community economy, MGTO subsidized a range of tourism activities to unfold during the Labor Day Holidays, including the “Scheme of Stationed Guiding Service at Historic Architecture in Taipa and Coloane” at Carmo Fair, Largo do Carmo, Largo Eduardo Marques and Nossa Senhora Village of Ká Hó; “Specialized Subsidy Program for Maritime Tourism – Praia do Manduco” at Porto Interior, Praça de Ponte e Horta, Praia do Manduco, A-Ma Temple and so forth; “Appreciate and Explore Central and Southern Districts 2022” at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia on 29 and 30 April and 1 May. Other subsidized tourism activities include “Splendid Island - Community Tourism guided tour” at the Taipa Houses and the Village of Ká Hó, and the “Discovering Macao - Community Tourism guided tour” at Rua dos Ervanários and St. Augustine’s Square from 1 – 5 May. The above activities are supported to promote community and maritime tourism as well as spur spending.

Continuous promotional efforts to stimulate travel and expenditure

Moving forward with the Macao SAR Government’s agenda to widen the spectrum of visitor source, MGTO partners with different entities to lift curtains upon the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign for the monthly myriad of wonderful city highlights. As May arrives, “May there be FUN” will highlight the kaleidoscope of travel experiences in town. MGTO is rolling out a variety of promotional initiatives to attract visitors to Macao. Through various platforms such as WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, different travel influencers and Mainland news websites, the Office is widening the publicity of mega events and branding Macao as a safe and quality destination among Mainland visitors. The Office also continues to partner with various e-commerce platforms where a series of travel, hotel and air-ticket special offers are launched to attract visitors, stimulate rises in tourism expenditure and extend visitors’ length of stay in Macao.

“MAK MAK LRT Pass” Scheme resumes

MGTO and Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited jointly roll out the “MAK MAK Light Rapid Transit (LRT) Pass” Scheme once again with the great support of Air Macau. Starting from 30 April, upon arrival by Air Macau, visitors can obtain a special LRT Pass by presenting their valid travel document and boarding pass indicating NX (Airline code for Air Macau) and MFM (Macau as destination) at the following locations in Macau International Airport: Tourist Information counter at the arrival hall (9:00 – 20:00) or Air Macau’s ticketing counter at the departure hall (20:00 – 22:00). With the special LRT Pass, visitors can enjoy unlimited rides of the Light Rapid Transit System in Macao for three days. The scheme aims to offer visitors a wider convenient choice of transportation in Macao.

Tourism Hotline round the clock

During the Labour Day Holidays, the Office will conduct patrols at various tourist spots, ports of entry and districts, besides overseeing measures taken by hotels against the pandemic, with MGTO inspectors standing by round-the-clock. Tourist Information counters will tend to visitors’ enquiries, whereas MGTO's tourism hotline (853) 2833 3000 will maintain its 24-hour operator service as usual.

Residents and visitors can conveniently learn about events and festivals as well as the latest tourism information in Macao through MGTO’s website: http://www.macaotourism.gov.mo and by following MGTO’s Wechat ID “MGTOweixin”.