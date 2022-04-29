Submit Release
From April 29, measure for spectators to enter the venue for inter-school competitions will be relaxed

MACAU, April 29 - According to the latest epidemic prevention guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Health Bureau, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announced that starting from April 29 (Friday), spectators will be allowed to enter the indoor sporting venues to watch inter-school competitions. Spectators must take the initiative to show the proof of having completed their initial COVID-19 vaccination series (the initial COVID-19 vaccination series include 2 doses of the inactivated or messenger RNA vaccine) for 14 days (Macau Health Code with a "Golden Frame"), or a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours. Spectators must wear a mask at all times in the venue, pay attention to personal hygiene, and strictly follow the epidemic prevention guidelines. The DSEDJ will continue to evaluate the situation of the competitions and dynamically adjust the relevant measures for admission. We thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.

