Swimming Pools of Sports Bureau Fully Opened Purchase Ticket through "Macao One Account"

MACAU, April 29 - Starting from 1 May to 31 October, four outdoor swimming pools of Sports Bureau (ID) will open to the public operating in three sessions (see appendix for detailed opening hours).

To facilitate the purchase of on-the-spot swimming ticket, with effect from 1 May, ID issues online ticketing service of on-the-spot swimming ticket. Users can purchase on-the-spot swimming ticket 30 minutes before each swimming session begins through the following three channels: “Macao One Account”, ID website and ID mobile APP, shortening their waiting time at the venue. As children aged 12 or below are required to be accompanied by adult aged 18 or above when purchasing ticket and swimming, each adult can add information of a maximum of two children in the online ticketing system.

In addition, users can also purchase advanced booking ticket for ID’s swimming pools on “Macao One Account”. Starting from 1 May, members of Sport Easy can purchase swimming ticket for the next two days on “Macao One Account”. It’s simple and quick to make the purchase on “Macao One Account” as the system has already verified user’s identification, input of personal data is unnecessary.

To prevent the risk of epidemic infection, Sports Bureau will continue to apply the following precautionary measures: users are required to wear masks properly inside the venue, check body temperature, present "Macao Health Code" and scan “Visit Record (Venue QR Code)”. Number of visitors inside the sports venue and spectator stands will be limited to avoid crowd gathering. Sports Bureau will keep enforcing cleansing and disinfection at all venues and call on the public to jointly fight against the disease by maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene and keeping social distance when using public sports facilities.

To know more about the details of other sports facilities or online swimming ticketing service, please visit www.sport.gov.mo or call the hotline 2823 6363 for inquiries.

Appendix

Outdoor Swimming Pool Capacity for each Session Opening Hours Estoril Swimming Pool 220 pax Monday to Sunday (1 April to 30 November) 1st session: 07:00-11:00 (pool cleaning every Wednesday*) 2nd session: 12:00-16:00 3rd session: 17:00-22:30 Dr. Sun Yat Sen Swimming Pool 110 pax Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October) 1st session: 07:00-11:00 (pool cleaning every Monday*) 2nd session: 12:00-16:00 3rd session: 17:00-20:00 Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool 230 pax Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October) 1st session: 07:00-11:00 (pool cleaning every Wednesday*) 2nd session: 12:00-16:00 3rd session: 17:00-21:00 Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool 230 pax Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October) 1st session: 08:00-11:00 (pool cleaning every Thursday*) 2nd session: 12:00-16:00 3rd session: 17:00-21:00 Cheoc Van Swimming Pool 160 pax Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October) 1st session: 08:00-11:00 (pool cleaning every Monday*) 2nd session: 12:00-16:00 3rd session: 17:00-21:00

*Remarks: The pool will be temporarily closed on the first session on the day for routine pool cleaning. Should the day for pool cleaning be a public holiday, the pool will remain opened and the pool cleaning will be postponed to the first session next following day. For other circumstances, Sports Bureau will make announcement accordingly.