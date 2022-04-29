Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn pays official visit to Laos

VIETNAM, April 29 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (left) and his Laos counterpart Saleumsay Kommasith. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

VIENTIANE — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and his Lao counterpart expressed their delight at important achievements in the two countries’ cooperation in all fields during the 9th Việt Nam-Laos Foreign Minister's Consultation on Friday.

Minister Sơn paid a three-day official visit to Laos from Wednesday to Friday under the invitation of Lao Foreign Minister Saleumsay Kommasith. The visit also implemented the cooperation agreement between the two sides.

Here Sơn co-chaired the 9th Việt Nam-Laos Foreign Minister's Consultation.

Political relations between the two countries continue to be close. The two countries have exchanged many high-level visits and effectively maintained cooperation mechanisms. Defence and security cooperation continue to be strengthened.

Economic cooperation maintained positive developments. In the first three months this year, bilateral trade turnover reached more than US$400 million, an increase of nearly 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Việt Nam has one new project and two adjusted projects with increased capital in Laos with a total registered capital of over $64 million.

The two sides agreed to continue working together to serve high-level visits, together with ministries and localities of the two countries to continue effectively implementing the high-level agreements and the results of the 44th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, celebrating the "Year of Solidarity and Friendship between Việt Nam and Laos" this year.

Việt Nam and Laos agreed to continue promoting cooperation and consultation between concerned units of the two foreign ministries, and effectively maintaining periodic cooperation mechanisms between the two ministries.

They will implement the action programme to strengthen economic diplomatic cooperation between the two foreign ministries in the 2020-25 period and continue reviewing bilateral treaties signed by the two countries.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern, agreeing to continue working closely at multilateral forums.

Together with other ASEAN countries, they will maintain ASEAN's common stance on the East Sea issue, settle disputes by peaceful means, and respect international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982. — VNS