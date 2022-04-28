Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 7800 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in the 7800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:31 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/cq0SqutZdK4

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.