Arrest Made in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses that occurred in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the Third District.

 

In all of the below Burglary Two offenses, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment. The suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

  • Burglary Two: At approximately 1:00 am, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the 1100 block of 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-034-005
  • Burglary Two: At approximately 5:28 am, on Monday, April 11, 2022, in the 1100 block of 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-050-056
  • Burglary Two: At approximately 12:49 am, on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the 900 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-052-112
  • Burglary Two/ Destruction of Property: At approximately 3:26 am, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the 1100 block of 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-054-591
  • Burglary Two/ Destruction of Property: At approximately 4:27 am, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the 1100 block of 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-058-283

 

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 50 year-old John Green, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

