Hip-Hop Wiz Chef Sean to Release First-Ever Solo LP, “My Life”

Full album set to drop April 29th from Empire

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning hip hop artist Chef Sean releases first-ever full solo LP, “ My Life ,” on April 29th. The much-anticipated album features the artist’s newest single, “Flex Off,” preceded by the smash single “ Oh My God ,” along with 18 more tracks that showcase his versatile talents.In this debut LP, Chef Sean fearlessly showcases his trademark creativity, mixing various production and music styles to keep his audience on the edge of their seats. For this project, the rapper reached out to ASCAP award winner Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. The producer of Benihana has worked with Mary J. Blige, Ice Cube, and Jack Harlow. He is the musical mind behind Chef Sean’s “Shake,” “Walk,” and “Groomed Different” - all tracks on this solo album.Songs like “Runaway” deliver a wizkid-type Caribbean rhythm. “Good Dope” offers the hard-hitting sound of South Side Chicago alongside the up-and-coming artist OkDeazy, currently burning up the underground streets.Fans will also recognize “Oh My God,” an instant favorite on constant rotation by top SIRIUSXM DJ’s. The pumping single can be heard on Shade 105’s “L.A. Leakers” with Justin Credible, The Heat’s “Mina’s House” with Minasaywhat, and the Music Choice channel. Features include Atlanta artist OG Maco, known for the breakout single “U Guessed It” which weighed in on Billboard’s “Hot 100.” Fans of rapper Blake Kelly, most recently noted for collaborations with Justin Bieber, can also look forward to more of the hard-hitting bars they love. The Ukrainian producer Luvre gives two songs on this album an international flair: “Accomplished” and “You.” With much regard, Chef Sean and the Robstar Music team send out a special prayer to him and his family.Catch the multi-talented artist’s latest LP, “My Life,” on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms beginning April 29th. To discover more about Chef Sean, follow @TheRealChefSean on Instagram.# # #About Chef Sean:Sean “Chef Sean” Christopher is a multi-talented hip hop artist, songwriter, producer, and actor. Introduced to feature film performance at age 12 alongside Hollywood A-listers Forest Whitaker and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Sean’s latest movie project includes a starring role in addition to writing/performing the film’s title track. A consistently successful hip hop artist, Chef Sean built his reputation writing, producing, and performing on four albums before releasing his debut album, including the single “Flex Off.” His accolades also include performing sold-out live shows alongside top industry names.He has been recognized as Core DJ’s Artist of the Year with nationally syndicated radio airplay. To discover more about Chef Sean, follow @TheRealChefSean on Instagram.CHEF SEAN - OH MY GOD (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNiPOY1rwtA CHEF SEAN - "My Life" : https://open.spotify.com/album/5HNRRnUlJOClHEWV1qKoNQ?si=Qk2oTHuISKuUzwOGyR0eJQ

