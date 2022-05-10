Space Force Association Rocket City Chapter holds inaugural meeting May 16th in Huntsville, AL
The SFA's sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command and U.S. National Spacepower at large.
I am so pleased to have just a small part in the Space Force Association's involvement in my family's town.”HUNTSVILLE , ALABAMA , UNITED STATES , May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural meeting of the Space Force Association (SFA) Rocket City (Tennessee Valley and Huntsville, AL) Chapter takes place at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 16th at nou Systems Inc., 7047 Old Madison Pike, STE 305. The meeting is open to all who are interested in supporting the U.S. Space Force, its Guardians, and national space power at large.
— Dustin Hicks, Director of Programs, Odyssey Systems
Dustin Hicks, SFA Deputy V.P. (Southeast Region), and Rocket City area resident stated, "15 years ago, after the conclusion of my service to our nation in the U.S. Army, my family and I settled in the Rocket City area. I can think of no better place in the nation for us to live, work, and school. This community and its contributions to our nation are immense. The city's connection to space began shortly after World War II and has exponentially increased ever since. I am so pleased to have just a small part in the Space Force Association's involvement in my family's town." Mr. Hicks is currently the director of programs at Odyssey Systems in Huntsville.
Rocket City (Huntsville, AL) and the surrounding Tennessee Valley is an exceptional location for the newest local chapter of the Space Force Association. The area is home to the Army aircraft, missiles and space buying agents, Program Executive Office Aviation and Program Executive Office Missiles and Space along with many other research and cybersecurity operations. Huntsville and the surrounding area have a rich connection in support of the “high ground” in matters of national defense.
Col. Susan Dabrowski (USAF, ret.) SFA Southeast Regional V.P stated, "Huntsville is critical to the successful deployment of our space assets. The SFA is proud to launch the Rocket City Chapter. All systems go!"
SFA membership is open to military and civilians alike. For more information visit https://.ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
