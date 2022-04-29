Keeper's Heart & Baxus

O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. And BAXUS Announce Strategic Partnership with NFT Program; Bridging Historical Irish & American Whiskey Distilling with Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. And BAXUS Announce Strategic Partnership with an Innovative NFT Program; Bridging Historical Irish & American Whiskey Distilling with Technology



Today BAXUS and O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. announce their strategic partnership to bring the centuries old art of whiskey distilling into the modern technological age utilizing blockchain technology to track the unique progress of whisky casks throughout their entire maturation.

Keeper’s Heart, from the O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co and helmed by world-renowned Master Distiller, Brian Nation, is the first whiskey to bring together the very best of Irish and American distilling traditions to deliver a truly unique style of whiskey. Their Cask Society program provides the opportunity to be a part of whiskey distilling history by gaining access to one of the first one hundred casks of Keeper’s Heart American Pot Still Whiskey.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BAXUS to create a one-of-a-kind program for whiskey fans. Their expertise and passion for combining technology and whiskey traditions makes for an incredibly exciting collaboration” Paddy Caulfield, Marketing Director

BAXUS is a leading blockchain company in the spirits sector and O'Shaughnessy is the first distillery to be launching a cask membership program with NFT’s. Both companies are excited to be presenting such a practical and functional use for NFTs to the attendees of VeeCon but also to help show the world that NFT technology has beneficial real-world application.



“The transparency and traceability that we are building with the O’Shaughnessy partnership will form the gold standard for authentication, and provenance of whiskey, wine, and spirits, from production through bottling and beyond.” Todd Wiesel

Traditionally the whiskey and spirits trade has been inefficient, but the internet and companies like BAXUS have brought greater efficiency and transparency to market. When there is greater transparency, there is more trust in pricing and authenticity which ultimately encourages more trade. Notable the aforementioned also increases the ability for traders to confidently trade 24 hours a day. BAXUS provides solutions such as authentication, physical storage and the ability to trade NFT’s using blockchain technology. Now traders can trade globally at all times with ease and trust.



The companies will be announcing more specifics about their strategic partnership in the coming weeks.

Media Contact: Juliette Harris / juliette@itgirlpr.com/ 818-321-2317

About Keeper’s Heart Whiskey

Keeper’s Heart, from the O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co, is the first whiskey to bring together the very best of Irish and American distilling traditions to deliver a truly unique style of whiskey.

The distillery is founded by cousins and lifelong friends, Patrick and Michael O’Shaughnessy and helmed by world-renowned Master Distiller Brian Nation formerly of Jameson, Redbreast and Midleton whiskeys. Their state-of-the-art distillery in Minneapolis is designed to produce world-class whiskeys and serve as a source of pride for the community. The magic of whiskey-making begins with their three giant copper pot stills, where they make American Whiskey, in the traditional Irish triple distillation style.

Keeper’s Heart Cask Society program provides the opportunity to be a part of whiskey distilling history by gaining access to one of the first one hundred casks of Keeper’s Heart Pot Distilled American Whiskey.

About BAXUS

BAXUS is the infrastructure underlying the tokenization of physical assets. They allow collectors and investors to safely store and secure their assets while maintaining proof of ownership and authentication through NFT. The goal of BAXUS is to empower a global marketplace, where users can purchase bottles that have already been authenticated and are safely stored and insured in BAXUS controlled warehouses. This allows them to trade with trust over our platform without having to know who is on the other side of the trade. It also empowers people to be able to purchase items available for sale all over the world, without having to worry about shipping and logistics.

