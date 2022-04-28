Submit Release
Ulysses man convicted of 2019 child homicide

KANSAS, April 28 - ULYSSES – (April 28, 2022) – A southwest Kansas man has been convicted of murder in connection with the 2019 death of a child, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Uraquio Agustin Arredondo, 31, of Ulysses, was convicted in Grant County District Court following a bench trial before Judge Clinton Peterson. Arredondo was found guilty of one count of first degree felony murder and one count of child abuse. Sentencing was set for June 13.

The case involved the death of a 3-year-old child that occurred while the child was being physically abused. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ulysses Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Shannon Rush, C.J. Rieg and Adam Zentner. 

