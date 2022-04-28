Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 7000 Block of Blair Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the 7000 block of Blair Road, Northwest.

At approximately 6:51 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/YK3SnzBNH7A

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###