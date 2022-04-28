Suspects Sought in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 600 Block of Decatur Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Monday, April 11, 2022, in the 600 block of Decatur Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:24 pm, the suspects were in the rear of the listed location with the victim. The suspects assaulted the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/GW6H_ii3bUM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

