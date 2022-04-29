Portkey Books To Stock Award-Winning Children’s Tale, Treasure Isle

"They set sail at dawn for a faraway land..."

Independent bookstore in Safety Harbor, FL., will stock Treasure Isle from 30 April, 2022

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot, an award-winning children’s picture book written by Catherine Corcoran and illustrated by Natalie Lundeen, will be stocked by independent Florida-based bookstore, Portkey Books.

Treasure Isle’s illustrator, Ms. Natalie Lundeen, will read and sign copies of the book at Portkey Books between 11am and 1pm on Saturday 30 April as part of the bookstore’s Independent Bookstore Day celebrations.

Portkey Books owner, Ms. Crystel Calderon, said a number of local authors and illustrators will be at the store to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day.

“We are very excited that Natalie Lundeen will be able to be part of our celebrations. She will be involved in the children’s story time and crafts session, alongside Kristin Tsafatinos from the Safety Harbor Children's Theatre and author Laura Kepner.

“We will have copies of Treasure Isle available for purchase and the festivities will also include exclusive items, prizes, and giveaways throughout the day.”

Ms. Lundeen said, “It will be a pleasure to be involved in the event. Independent bookstores are such an important part of our communities, bringing people together to share a love of books and art.”

Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot is published by Land Ahoy Press and is available at Portkey Books and https://treasureislebook.com.

About Portkey Books

Portkey Books is a little bookstore with big dreams. Portkey Books is an independent bookstore located in Safety Harbor, FL. The store carries children’s and adult fiction and non-fiction books, graphic novels and manga, which are available in-store and online at https://www.portkeybooks.com/home.

About Treasure Isle

Treasure Isle is a children’s picture book written by Catherine Corcoran and illustrated by Portland-based artist, Natalie Lundeen. The story incorporates the comforting repetition common to children’s stories as it tells the tale of an unexpected adventure. The book is the recipient of Finalist and Gold awards from the Wishing Shelf Book Award, it received five star reviews from Reedsy Discovery and Readers’ Favorite and is described as “an entertaining bedtime story with swashbuckling fun and delightful images” by prestigious literary critic Kirkus Reviews. To find out more, visit https://treasureislebook.com