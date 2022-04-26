Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,006 in the last 365 days.

2022-04-26 11:26:23.12 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Bought on Easter

2022-04-26 11:26:23.12

Story Photo

A longtime Missouri Lottery player purchased a “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers ticket on Easter and won $100,000.

The winner explained that he loves crosswords, and “Triple Bonus Crossword” is currently his favorite Scratchers game. He purchased two tickets at Wallis Petroleum, 8445 Gravois Road, in Affton.

Later that night, he scratched and matched 10 words on his ticket, winning one of the game’s $100,000 top prizes.

"It was 10 of them,” he laughed. “Let me check again. I checked it 10 times."

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in St. Louis County, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2022-04-26 11:26:23.12 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Bought on Easter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.