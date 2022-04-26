2022-04-26 11:26:23.12 $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket Bought on Easter

2022-04-26 11:26:23.12

A longtime Missouri Lottery player purchased a “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers ticket on Easter and won $100,000.

The winner explained that he loves crosswords, and “Triple Bonus Crossword” is currently his favorite Scratchers game. He purchased two tickets at Wallis Petroleum, 8445 Gravois Road, in Affton.

Later that night, he scratched and matched 10 words on his ticket, winning one of the game’s $100,000 top prizes.

"It was 10 of them,” he laughed. “Let me check again. I checked it 10 times."

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in St. Louis County, visit MOLottery.com.