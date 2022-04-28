National Terrazzo Job of the Year, Honor Awards Announced
Old-World Craftsmanship in Terrazzo Wins Highest Honor at Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonFREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: Southern Tile & Terrazzo company of Houston recognized by National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA)
What: Awarded the NTMA Job of the Year for their terrazzo floor installation in Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts
When: announced Feb. 12, 2022
Where: NTMA’s 99th annual national convention in Palm Springs, CA
Why: Entries were judged on creativity, design and quality of craftsmanship.
The terrazzo industry’s highest honor, the Job of the Year, was awarded to Southern Tile & Terrazzo of Houston for its 52,000-square-foot installation of traditional sand-cushion Venetian (large-scale aggregate) terrazzo in the Nancy and Rich Kinder Gallery. Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts began a redevelopment project in 2012, which was concluded with the opening of the Kinder gallery late in 2020. The objective of the architect, Steven Holl Architects of New York, NY, in this gallery was to respond to existing terrazzo installed in the museum’s Cullinan Hall by the contractor’s grandfather in 1958.
Incorporated in 1960, Southern Tile & Terrazzo has been an NTMA member for 62 years. The contractor also won the 2020 Job of the Year with another sand-cushion terrazzo installation in downtown Houston’s Bank of America Tower. The company is led by Michael Maraldo, second generation of the family-owned business and a past NTMA president of the board of directors.
NTMA’s annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects installed by its members. In 2022, the association awarded 15 Honor Awards, including special awards in art and renovation. The Honor Awards program is dedicated to promoting member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet the highest industry standards. Each year, a group of carefully selected experts (terrazzo industry veterans and design professionals) evaluates the submitted entries. Projects are judged on design, craftsmanship, and scope.
The NTMA, a 149-member, full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, was founded in 1923. The NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo floor and wall systems. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its members in their trade and in service to the construction industry.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, a direct descendant of the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world’s original green building systems, terrazzo evolved from the resourcefulness of Venetian marble workers as they discovered a creative reuse of discarded stone chips. Terrazzo techniques were introduced to the US in the 1880s by Italian craftsmen. In keeping with its original premise of resourcefulness and efficiency, terrazzo is still manufactured on the construction site. Marble, stone, glass, or other aggregates, which can often be found locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base, filled in and polished. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
