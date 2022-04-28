Submit Release
Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Lane Closure of I-610 East Loop Northbound At SH-225

HOUSTON – To facilitate necessary bridge repairs, crews will completely close the I-610 East Loop northbound mainlanes at SH 225 beginning at 9:00 p.m. Friday, April 29 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 2. The SH 225 westbound connector ramp to I-610 East Loop northbound will also be closed.

  • Motorists traveling on I-610 northbound will detour to SH 225 westbound to Broadway St., exit and u-turn and enter the SH 225 eastbound mainlanes, take the I-610 westbound ramp to I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound to I-10 East eastbound back to I-610 East Loop southbound.
  • Motorists traveling on SH 225 westbound will detour to the I-610 East Loop westbound to I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 East eastbound back to I-610 East Loop southbound.

The closure will allow crews to remove and reset striping and barriers for the fencing and bridge repairs. Once completed, one northbound mainlane and shoulder will remain closed until September 2022.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

To facilitate this work, there will also be a number of additional entrance and exit ramp closures that will take place this coming weekend. For a complete list of closures associated with this closures please visit the Houston TranStar for more information, contact Deidrea George at (281) 686-7664. Also follow us on Twitter .  

