INTERMITTENT NIGHTTIME LANE AND RAMP CLOSURES ON U.S. 34 BRIDGE IN BURLINGTON BEGIN MONDAY, MAY 2

Fairfield, Iowa – April 28, 2022 – A bridge cleaning project for the U.S. 34 bridge over the Mississippi River in the city of Burlington will require intermittent nighttime lane and ramp closures in both directions of U.S. 34 beginning Monday, May 2 until Tuesday, May 10, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Fairfield construction office.

Traffic impacts

U.S. 34 westbound on-ramp (from Bluff Road) will be closed starting Monday, May 2 from 7 PM to about 10 PM.

U.S. 34 westbound off-ramp (Exit 263 to Bluff Road) will be closed starting Monday, May 2 from 10 PM until Tuesday, May 3 about 1 AM.

U.S. 34 eastbound on-ramp (from Front Street) will be closed Tuesday, May 3 from 10 PM until Wednesday, May 4 about 1 AM.

U.S. 34 eastbound off- ramp (exit 263 to Columbia Street) will be closed Tuesday, May 3 from 7 PM until Wednesday, May 3 about 10 PM.

Intermittent lane closures will occur when work is taking place starting Tuesday, May 3 at 7 PM until Tuesday, May 10 about 7 AM. A width limit of 15 feet will be in effect.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Jim Webb at 641-469-4045 or james.webb@iowadot.us