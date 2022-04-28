Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,018 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Jarrett As Chair Of Texas Juvenile Justice Board

TEXAS, April 28 - April 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Lisa Jarrett as chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board. The board is charged with developing and implementing rules to govern the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, its executive director and staff, and to establish the mission and set goals for the department to emphasize keeping youth in home communities while balancing rehabilitative needs with public safety.

Lisa Jarrett of San Antonio is Judge of the 436th District Court. Previously, she was appointed to the Juvenile Justice Advisory Board and the Task Force on Improving Outcomes for Juveniles Adjudicated of Sexual Offenses. She is a member of Friends of Communities in Schools and a fellow of the San Antonio Bar Foundation and the Texas Bar Foundation. Additionally, she is board certified in Juvenile Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Jarrett received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Jarrett As Chair Of Texas Juvenile Justice Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.