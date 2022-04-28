Six North Dakota communities to receive Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant funding

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that six communities received funding from round three of the Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant with a total of $8,300 to be awarded. The Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant Program seeks to assist in adding a spark of activity and energy to communities across North Dakota. This program helps provide small investments to community projects or events that encourage public art, activate underutilized space, or promote walking and biking. “Vibrant communities are fundamental in attracting and retaining workforce,” Commerce Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “Since the inception of the Main Street Initiative grant programs, our state has experienced a tremendous growth in communities that are dedicated in enhancing quality of life by utilizing resources to capitalize on their community’s existing strengths and assets.” Grant funding supports nonprofit organizations and/or local governments in vibrancy projects such as public events, public art, cultural celebrations, activating underutilized space, community gathering spaces, promoting active transportation, mitigating impacts of vacant or deteriorated infrastructure and more. A total of 14 applications were received from communities and regions across North Dakota. The following six applications are recommended to receive grant funding: Bowman County Development Corporation: $1,500 for the community’s Main Street Garden. City of Grafton: $800 for the local art club to paint fire hydrants. Hazen Chamber of Commerce: $1,500 for the Music in the Park project. Fargo Downtown Partnership: $1,500 for mugs to be used at the Coffee and Cocoa Crawl. City of Horace: $1,500 to provide benches for Music in the Park. City of Wahpeton: $1,500 to revamp an existing lot to become Keeble Commons for public space. For additional details on this grant program, visit: https://msnd.link/Vibrancy-Grant