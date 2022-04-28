Route 340 (Kings Highway) To Close for Bridge Repair in City of Coatesville, Valley Township

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Tribune of West Branch of Brandywine Creek is scheduled to close 24/7 between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Pratts Dam Road in City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County, on Wednesday, May 11, through Wednesday, June 8, for bridge repair due to structural deterioration, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Route 340 (Kings Highway) motorists will be directed to use southbound Route 82 (Manor Road), eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass/Lincoln Highway) and northbound Route 10 (Octorara Trail). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will replace deteriorated parapets, repair undermining, place scour protection, and install new guiderail.

Built in 1935, the Route 340 (Kings Highway) Bridge carries an average of 4,850 vehicles across the 21-foot-long, 32-foot-wide structure daily.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

