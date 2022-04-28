Submit Release
Route 340 (Kings Highway) To Close for Bridge Repair in City of Coatesville, Valley Township

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Tribune of West Branch of Brandywine Creek is scheduled to close 24/7 between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Pratts Dam Road in City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County, on Wednesday, May 11, through Wednesday, June 8, for bridge repair due to structural deterioration, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Route 340 (Kings Highway) motorists will be directed to use southbound Route 82 (Manor Road), eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass/Lincoln Highway) and northbound Route 10 (Octorara Trail). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will replace deteriorated parapets, repair undermining, place scour protection, and install new guiderail.

Built in 1935, the Route 340 (Kings Highway) Bridge carries an average of 4,850 vehicles across the 21-foot-long, 32-foot-wide structure daily.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

 

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

