ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 29-May 2) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (April 29-May 2), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, check on alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and Avondale Boulevard in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 2) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 67th, 75th and 83rd avenues also closed . Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOUR : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including westbound McDowell or Buckeye roads. Also Note : Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (April 30). Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Thomas Road also closed . Consider exiting southbound Loop 101 at Indian School or Thomas roads and using local alternate routes.

(Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley (May 2) for pavement improvement project. (South Mountain Freeway) . Expect heavy traffic and delays. : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including westbound McDowell or Buckeye roads. : (April 30). . Consider exiting southbound Loop 101 at Indian School or Thomas roads and using local alternate routes. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Tempe/Chandler area from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 2) for pavement maintenance. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed . The southbound Loop 101 ramps to US 60 (both directions) will remain open . Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOUR : Southbound Loop 101 traffic can detour along southbound Price frontage road (exit at Southern Avenue). Drivers also can consider using local routes including southbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive.

(Price Freeway) (Santan Freeway) in the Tempe/Chandler area (May 2) for pavement maintenance. . (both directions) . Expect heavy traffic and delays. : Southbound Loop 101 traffic can detour along southbound Price frontage road (exit at Southern Avenue). Drivers also can consider using local routes including southbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive. All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road closed from 9 p.m. Thursday (April 28) to 5 a.m. Monday (May 2) for regional drainage project. Greenway Road also closed in both directions approaching I-17. Plan for frontage road closures (both directions) between Thunderbird and Greenway roads. DETOUR : Consider using Bell or Cactus roads while Greenway Road is closed. Consider using 19th or 35th avenues as north- or southbound alternate routes. Note : The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Thunderbird Road is closed at this time . Eastbound Greenway Rd has been closed near I-17 this week and will remain so as part of this weekend's construction.

(April 28) (May 2) for regional drainage project. (both directions) : Consider using Bell or Cactus roads while Greenway Road is closed. Consider using 19th or 35th avenues as north- or southbound alternate routes. : . Eastbound Greenway Rd has been closed near I-17 this week and will remain so as part of this weekend's construction. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (April 30) for widening project. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching all work zones.

in Buckeye (April 30) for widening project. : Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching all work zones. Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (April 30) for bridge work as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones. Note : The Guadalupe Road bridge over I-10 closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (May 1) for construction. Alternate routes include Elliot Road.

(April 30) for bridge work as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. : Allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones. : (May 1) for construction. Alternate routes include Elliot Road. Southbound Loop 303 ramp to Grand Avenue (US 60) in the Surprise area closed from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday (April 30) for barrier wall repairs. DETOUR: Drivers on southbound Loop 303 can instead exit to eastbound Bell Road to reach Grand Avenue.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.