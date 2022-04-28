Mental health nonprofit sets auditions for story-telling event in Los Angeles

Story by story, This Is My Brave is shining a light on mental illness and addiction through live performance, and helping to end the stigma around these issues

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you someone who has lived with, or experienced mental illness or a substance use disorder? Have you survived a suicide attempt? This Is My Brave – Los Angeles wants to hear from you. This Is My Brave (TIMB), the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, will perform the 2022 Los Angeles show live at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Auditions are now being scheduled for the Los Angeles cast and will be held on May 12, 14, and 15 in Culver City, CA.

Performances will feature LA community members who live with mental health challenges or substance use disorders, telling their stories through spoken word, poetry, music, dance, comedy and more. No performing experience is necessary. Auditions can encompass perspectives on any form of mental illness or substance use including depression, anxiety, OCD, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia, PTSD, and more. Caregivers and loved ones are also encouraged to audition. Pieces should be limited to 5-7 minutes.

“We invite you to share your story via poetry, dance, original music, a personal essay or even a comedy set. This Is My Brave is a show about what it’s like to live through mental illness and addiction and come out on the other side,” said Karen Pickett, LMFT, one of the co-producers of TIMB Los Angeles. “The emotions from having experienced such challenges first- hand are raw, excruciating, thrilling, inspiring and so much more.”

“One in five American adults face mental health issues, yet the topic continues to carry shame. This Is My Brave aims to end this stigma and silence by celebrating the stories of real people living successful lives with mental health challenges,” said John Tsilimparis, MFT, TIMB Los Angeles co-producer. “This Is My Brave is a live onstage show where individuals in our community put their names and faces to their own stories of recovery from mental illness or addiction. By bringing these issues into public conversation, they provide a sense of hope for others.”

Participation in TIMB Los Angeles involves a few in-person rehearsals starting in late June and going through the live performance on September 25. In-person auditions are being held May 12, May 14, and May 15.

• Link to Register to Audition: https://bit.ly/LAAuditions

• Audition Tips: https://thisismybrave.org/blog/audition-tips

ABOUT THIS IS MY BRAVE

This Is My Brave was co-founded in Virginia by Jennifer Marshall and Anne Marie Ames (1958-2017), two women passionate about ending the stigma surrounding mental illness, and saving lives through storytelling. In May of 2014, TIMB debuted its first ever live show in Arlington, Virginia at the Spectrum Theatre to a sold-out crowd of nearly 400. Over the past eight years, the nonprofit organization has hosted performances across the United States and in Australia, including two previous show in Los Angeles. TIMB has been featured on the Today Show: Mind Matters with Carson Daly as well as in The Washington Post and O, The Oprah Magazine, Stage-Directions Magazine, and Health as well as many other publications. In 2019, This Is My Brave launched high school and college pilot programs. For more information about This Is My Brave, visit www.ThisIsMyBrave.org