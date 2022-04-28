Submit Release
Illinois Department of Labor Recognizes Workers' Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD - Millions of workers across the nation put their lives on the line every day, fulfilling critical and sometimes dangerous roles. As the COVID-19 pandemic recently highlighted, some essential workers - particularly those in the fields of healthcare, grocery, package delivery, law enforcement, infrastructure, and more - have tragically become sick or died while providing critical services in the workplace.

On April 28th, the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is joining working families, in particular those families whose loved one never came home, in recognizing Workers' Memorial Day.

"This day is a reminder of occupational risk and an opportunity to pay our respects to those who have died on the job. Each loss is a tragedy that has ripple effects on families, co-workers, and communities," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.

Many of these injuries and deaths are preventable when dangers are mitigated.

"Workers have the right to a workplace free from hazards that could cause death or serious physical harm. Illinois OSHA is committed to enforcing safety and health standards for state and local government workers," said Illinois OSHA Acting Division Manager Erik Kambarian.

Workers Memorial Day - on April 28th - coincides with the legislative anniversary of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. It created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as we know it today.

Illinois OSHA protects the health and safety of public employees through the inspection, investigation and evaluation of public facilities and working conditions to ensure compliance with occupational safety and health standards and conducts educational and advisory activities to assure safe and healthy working conditions.

