Microbe Formulas Co-Founder Tells Us “The Mouth Is the Window to the Entire Body”

Microbe’s Dr. Jay Davidson Educations on the Importance of a Whole Body, Integrative Approach to Dentistry Through Biological Dentists

More and more, we’re beginning to understand that every biological system is interconnected, that every part of the body affects another.” — Dr. Jay Davidson, cofounder of Microbe Formulas

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Your mouth has a lot to say — and not just when it’s talking,” explains Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of health company Microbe Formulas. Biological dentists are learning to clue in to how the mouth can tell us about the health of the entire body. Dr. Jay explains the importance of a whole body approach to dentistry in his article, “Word of Mouth: Biological Dentistry and What Your Mouth Is Really Telling You.”

According to the International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine, biological dentistry is all about dentists working with medical and functional practitioners to treat the entire patient, “body, mind, spirit, and mouth.” They want to do away with the us vs. them mentality that medical specialization tends to promote and work together as a team for the overall good of their patients.

In the article, Dr. Jay says, “More and more, we’re beginning to understand that every biological system is interconnected, that every part of the body affects another. And because the mouth is kind of a big gaping hole, front and center, it’s a good place to start when trying to figure out what’s going on inside the body.”

He continues, “In short, teeth are not just lifeless food chompers. They’re living, functioning organs, every tooth with its own blood supply, lymph, and nerves. Amino acids, vitamins, and minerals circulate in and out of your teeth.”

Another important aspect that the dental industry is starting to understand is how many toxins are typically present in traditional dentistry and the environment around us in general. Biological dentists are working toward avoiding and reducing toxic exposure for their patients by offering alternatives.

Dr. Jay explains that biological dentists try to take an integrative approach similar to traditional Chinese medicine. He says, “In their practice, biological dentists usually merge concepts like acupuncture, electromagnetics, energy, homeopathy, light, muscle testing, nutrition, ozone therapy, and sound with more traditional science and dentistry.”

In the article, Dr. Jay also reviews how the mouth is the beginning of the gut, how the state of the mouth can affect the vagus nerve, how the jaw affects the body, and how nutrition plays a role in oral health.

He adds, “No biological system is completely isolated, and the mouth just happens to be one of your body’s main headquarters… Doing the little things every day, alongside working with a biological dentist, will make a big difference in the long run for both a glowing grin and full body wellness.”

Education is an essential part of Microbe’s mission. Read the full article and access more educational content regarding natural health in the Microbe Learning Center (https://microbeformulas.com/blogs/microbe-formulas/). New articles are published biweekly.

Also, Microbe featured a biological dentist, Dr. Rachaele Carver, on their November 10, 2021 Microbe Live webinar that can be watched here.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.