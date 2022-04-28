Submit Release
Prime Minister to meet with Members of US Congress Tomorrow

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 28 - Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley met with former US Senator, Chris Dodd in Washington, DC today (Tuesday 26th April, 2022) for further discussions following their meeting in Barbados last week.

Dodd is the Special Advisor appointed by US President Joseph Biden for the Summit of the Americas which will be held in Los Angeles in June.

Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the US Department of State, Barbara Feinstein was also at the meeting.

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Stuart Young and Ambassador to the US and Mexico, Anthony Phillips-Spencer, Brigadier General (Ret’d.) accompanied the Prime Minister.

Tomorrow (Wednesday 27th April, 2022), Dr Rowley is expected to participate in a series of meetings with members of the United States Congress.

 

Prime Minister to meet with Members of US Congress Tomorrow

