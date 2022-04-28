7 ways to celebrate Arbor Day’s 150th anniversary

Arbor Day is celebrating 150 years on April 29. It is estimated that over 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska City, Nebraska on the first Arbor Day in 1872.

Here’s some fun options for you and your family to celebrate trees near you throughout the year.

Plant a Tree Trees improve the quality of the air we breathe and the water we drink. They beautify our streets and shade our children. Recent studies show that trees also have a large impact on our mental health, leading to lower levels of stress and anxiety, lowering blood pressure, and helping us to focus and relax. Check out the How to Plant a Tree from A Container video for tips on how to plant trees properly.

Identify the Trees Around You Discover what trees are growing around you. Iowa’s 10 Most Common Urban Trees can help you identify trees in your yard or neighborhood and learn more about each kind of tree.

Go on a Tree Scavenger Hunt Get outside and explore all things trees. Use the Tree Scavenger Hunt activity sheet to guide your adventure.

Craft a Tree Add these tree-inspired crafts to your family or classroom activities. They are fun, easy and use everyday at-home items.

Read a Book About Trees Visit your local library and ask for books about trees. Some great titles for young children include: If I Were a Tree by Andrea Zimmerman, Call Me Tree/ Llámame Árbol by Maya Christina Gonzalez, and The Busy Tree by Jennifer Ward. Older children might enjoy: Celebritrees by Margi Preus, The Forest Where Ashley Lives by Mark Vitosh, Kate, Who Tamed the Wind by Liz Garton Scanlon, and The Tree in Me by Corinna Luyken. Adults might be interested in: Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard, The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben, and Forest Bathing: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness by Dr. Qing Li.

Select local lumber for your home improvement projects Woodworkers, DIYers and homeowners can find the perfect wood for unique projects at Habitat for ReStores in Des Moines and Iowa City. The lumber is produced from local trees and processed by local sawmills. All income from these lumber sales aides Habitat for Humanity in building and refurbishing homes for in-need families. Learn more about how you can support wood recycling in your community on the DNR Urban Wood webpage.

Attend an Arbor Day Event Near You Communities across Iowa will be celebrating Arbor Day with various events including tree plantings, nature walks, and more! Tree City USA Communities across Iowa will host events as well. Below is a map of Tree City USA communities in Iowa. Find an Arbor Day event near you!