AG Derek Schmidt commends passage of bill expanding sexually violent offender registry to include certain internet crimes involving children

KANSAS, April 28 - TOPEKA – (April 28, 2022) – Attorney General Derek Schmidt today commended the Kansas Legislature for its work to expand the list of individuals required to register as violent sex offenders to include those convicted of trading child pornography over the internet.

The Legislature this week gave final approval to a bill Schmidt introduced in February to require individuals who are convicted of internet trading in child pornography or aggravated internet trading in child pornography to register as sexually violent offenders. Under current law, the list of sexually violent offenses that require registration includes exploitation of a child but not internet trading or aggravated internet trading of images of children being sexually abused.

“Passage of this piece of legislation allows Kansas law to catch up with technology,” Schmidt said. “The methods of distributing visual depictions of the sexual abuse of children continue to expand. This added tool will help prevent more kids from becoming victims. I am grateful for the strong legislative support for this much-needed measure.”

The measure was included in the conference committee report for Senate Bill 366. It was approved by the Senate, 37-3, and the House of Representatives, 116-0.

Schmidt’s office testified in February that there is a strong correlation between collecting and disseminating child pornography and contact offenses against children, so adding a registration requirement to these online sex crimes against children will increase protection for vulnerable populations.