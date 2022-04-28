Submit Release
Gov. Lee Announces Department of Health Leadership Transition

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 01:02pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey’s departure from state government to enter the private sector, effective May 31. Lee will name a successor in the coming weeks.

“Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector.”

Dr. Piercey joined the Lee Administration in January 2019. As commissioner, she served as a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic, spearheaded efforts to innovate public health operations across the state and bolstered the healthcare workforce pipeline.

