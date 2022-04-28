Submit Release
Armstrong County Maintenance Schedule for the Week of May 2, 2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
2012 SILVIS HOLLOW RD Kittanning Slide Repair
2025 GARRETTS RUN RD Kittanning Mech / Tow / Edge Patching
3015 WEST WINFIELD RD North Buffalo Pipe Replacement
3015 WEST WINFIELD RD North Buffalo Detour
3015 WEST WINFIELD RD North Buffalo Drainage Cleaning & Repair
1025 SR 1025 SH Putneyville Bridge Maintenance
4023 TARRTOWN RD East Franklin Shoulder Stabilization
28 SR 0028 SH South Buffalo Bridge Maintenance
3017 FREEPORT RD South Buffalo Shoulder Cutting

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.

