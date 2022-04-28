Armstrong County Maintenance Schedule for the Week of May 2, 2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|2012
|SILVIS HOLLOW RD
|Kittanning
|Slide Repair
|2025
|GARRETTS RUN RD
|Kittanning
|Mech / Tow / Edge Patching
|3015
|WEST WINFIELD RD
|North Buffalo
|Pipe Replacement
|3015
|WEST WINFIELD RD
|North Buffalo
|Detour
|3015
|WEST WINFIELD RD
|North Buffalo
|Drainage Cleaning & Repair
|1025
|SR 1025 SH
|Putneyville
|Bridge Maintenance
|4023
|TARRTOWN RD
|East Franklin
|Shoulder Stabilization
|28
|SR 0028 SH
|South Buffalo
|Bridge Maintenance
|3017
|FREEPORT RD
|South Buffalo
|Shoulder Cutting
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.