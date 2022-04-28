Clarion County Maintenance Schedule for the Week of May 2, 2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|62 to 72 EB
|Side Dozing
|SR 338
|SR0338 SH
|Beaver Twp.
|Mill and Fill Patching
|SR 4033
|Laird's Crossing Road
|Farmington Twp.
|Pipe Replacement, General Drainage Work
|SR 2007
|Curllsville Road
|Monroe and Porter Twp.
|Pipe Flushing
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|62 to 72 EB
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 3007
|Canoe Ripple Road
|Beaver Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 322
|Twentyeight Division
|Paint Twp./ Clarion Twp/
|Shoulder Cutting
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.