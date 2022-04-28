Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Schedule for the Week of May 2, 2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
I80 Keystone Shortway Road 62 to 72 EB Side Dozing
SR 338 SR0338 SH Beaver Twp. Mill and Fill Patching
SR 4033 Laird's Crossing Road Farmington Twp. Pipe Replacement, General Drainage Work
SR 2007 Curllsville Road Monroe and Porter Twp. Pipe Flushing
I80 Keystone Shortway Road 62 to 72 EB Shoulder Cutting
SR 3007 Canoe Ripple Road Beaver Twp. Bridge Repair
SR 322 Twentyeight Division Paint Twp./ Clarion Twp/ Shoulder Cutting

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

