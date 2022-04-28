Lane Restrictions on White Deer Pike in White Deer Township, Union County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) between Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County, construction work.

Starting Friday, April 29, the contractor HRI, Inc., will begin milling and paving the existing roadway on White Deer Pike. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This is work is part of a $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

