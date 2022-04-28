Statement by the Prime Minister on the National Day of Mourning

CANADA, April 28 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Day of Mourning:

“Today, on the National Day of Mourning, we remember and honour every Canadian worker who has been killed or injured in the workplace. Our thoughts are with all those who live with the pain of these tragedies every day.

“One injury or death in the workplace is too many. To help prevent future tragedies from taking place, the Government of Canada works closely with employers, employees, unions, and other stakeholders and partners to educate and raise awareness about work-related dangers. We will continue to help keep Canadians safe in the workplace, and beyond.

“The past two years have been difficult, particularly for our front-line and essential workers, who played critical roles in helping us through the pandemic. The government supported our front-line and essential workers by securing the necessary personal protective equipment to keep them safe and boosting wages for low-income essential workers. Today, as we recover from the pandemic, we recognize the great risks and challenges they faced and the sacrifices they made to help keep us all safe and healthy these past two years.

“On this sombre day, I encourage all Canadians to observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to the workers who have lost their lives or been injured on the job. Let us honour them by continuing to make Canada a healthier and safer place to work and live.”