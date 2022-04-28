Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,110 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister announces appointment of new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador

CANADA, April 28 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Rosalie McGrath, a judge of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, as the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Associate Chief Justice McGrath fills the new position which was authorized by the Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1.

Quote

“I wish the Honourable Rosalie McGrath every success in her new role as Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador. She brings a wealth of experience to the position, with many years practising law and 10 years as a judge on the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador. I am confident Associate Chief Justice McGrath will continue to serve Newfoundland and Labrador well.”

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

  • Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada.
  • Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Biographical Note

You just read:

Prime Minister announces appointment of new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.