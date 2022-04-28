North America Quadriplegia Care Devices Market is predicted to reach US$ 741 Mn at a CAGR of 5.4% Between (2021-2031)

North America Quadriplegia Care Devices Market

North America Quadriplegia Care Devices Market 2022 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2031

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Quadriplegia Care Devices Market 2022

This report provides in depth study of “North America Quadriplegia Care Devices Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. North America Quadriplegia Care Devices Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/north-america-quadriplegia-care-devices-market.asp

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the North America quadriplegia care devices market recorded sales worth US$ 414.5 Mn in the year 2020, and is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Increasing cases of sport-related injuries, including football, wrestling, gymnastics, diving, and surfing, have led to physical disabilities, and are positively impacting demand for quadriplegia care devices.

Every year, more than 3.5 million sports injuries occur during some type of sporting event, according to the John Hopkins Medical Center.

After car accidents, falls are the second-most common cause of quadriplegia due to spinal cord injuries. It can also occur as a result of strain on the spinal cord in people with a history of malignancy.

Technology has introduced a new paradigm in devices that are connected to a patient’s body pressure or mobility-paralyzed patient. Artificial Intelligence has helped physically-disabled patients do their work independently. This emergence and acceptance of new technology by hospitals and paralyzed patients is expected to drive market expansion.

Request For Customization@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33058

FES bikes are supercomputer products that have low-level electrical pulses that are transmitted through surface electrodes to the leg muscles for momentum.

MyoCycle Home is an inexpensive, easy-to-operate FES bike that allows people with muscle weakness or paralysis to get the best workout possible, without leaving home.

FES systems are used for on-demand control of the paralyzed bladder and bowel. This emerging trend with functional electrical stimulation technology devices such as FES bikes, FreeHand, and Parastep will drive the growth of the quadriplegia care devices market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study?

Hospital beds accounted for the largest share of 27.7% in 2020 by product segment, as they are designed for patients to get continuous medical care and comfort.

Incomplete quadriplegia occurs due to a vehicular accident or a sports injury. Since these situations are commonly observed across the world, incomplete quadriplegia held 73.8% market share by value in the year 2020.

Demand for long-term care services for quadriplegia patients has become a major concern. The objective of these centers is to provide improved care, personalized attention, and neurological recovery for patients suffering from a spinal cord injury, which is why long-term care services accounted for the largest share of 38.9% by end user in 2020.

The North America quadriplegia care devices market expanded at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2021-2031). The market is expected to grow 1.7X by the end of 2031.

“Increasing incidence of spinal injuries due to road accidents and sports injuries will boost demand for quadriplegia care devices in North America over the years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Buy Now this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33058

Market Competitions

Key manufacturers are investing in innovative, cost-effective, and user-friendly quadriplegia care devices to gain the attention of healthcare providers.

Additionally, companies are also aiming for various collaborations to create goodwill and successfully market their products.

In March 2020, Allard USA, Inc. launched a new product - HUMERUX FRACTURE ORTHOSIS Y-traction system - that uses a traction device to increase and adjust the tension, helping maximize control over the alignment, fixation, and immobilization of the humerus.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the North America quadriplegia care devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

Read Also Our Latest Research Reports-

Outsourced Clinical Trials & Formulation Market –

The global outsourced clinical trials & formulation market is set to record a market value of US$ 14.1 Bn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach a market valuation of US$ 19.6 Bn by the end of 2027.

Hearing Aids Market –

The global hearing aids market was valued at US$ 7.4 Bn in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% and reach a valuation of US$ 12.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com