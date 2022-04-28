EQ Denver Launches #HelpIsPossible Campaign During May’s Mental Health Awareness Month

EQ Denver Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month 63% of 18 to 24 year-olds reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression Engaging in peer activities and being a part of a community increases self-esteem, confidence, meaning and purpose in one's life. All are critical components of care.

This month, Equinox will be spreading this message of there is hope, and with the right supports, your child and your family can get better.

