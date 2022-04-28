Submit Release
BlockShip, UK based B2B startup, launches its mobile app

BlockShip, an UK based B2B startup aimed at minimizing trade documents fraud through QR code authentication, has launched its mobile app.

LONDON, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlockShip, an UK based B2B startup aimed at minimizing trade documents fraud through QR code authentication, has launched its mobile app - available for download on Google Play & App Store. BlockShip is a Level39 endorsed technology startup that is focusing on eradicating trade fraud by ​​enabling users to control data & eliminate fraudulently created documents through a transparent app solution.

‘’Not only is invoice fraud the fastest growing cyber security threat globally, it is also the number one insurance claim pay out - this is an escalating problem that we’re trying to solve with BlockShip’’ - commented Marianna Boguslavsky, marketing consultant & co-founder of BlockShip.

Martin Roux, supply chain specialist & the other co-founder of BlockShip, added that ‘’standard purchase orders don’t confirm whether goods or services are actually received. For inventory items, a goods receipt in the warehouse works as part of the PO matching process, but the commercial process relies on human requesters to perform a goods receipt for invoice approval - this leaves the process open to fraud. We’re persevering to address this issue.’’

For more information, please visit https://blockship.co/

For press enquiries, please contact:

Marianna Boguslavsky
Boguslavsky & Co
+447403576808 ext.
email us here

