AFA INTERNATIONAL RECOGNIZES THE WORK OF AZUL POSITIVO THROUGH THE BERNARD AND DANIELA CHAPPARD AWARD FOR HIV PREVENTION

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than 20 years, AID FOR AIDS has held the My Hero Gala event, where public figures who have the courage and commitment to generate change in the world are recognized through the My Hero Award.

Through the Daniela and Bernard Chappard Award, AID FOR AIDS seeks to increase the impact of its work, especially in Venezuela, providing economic incentives to promote HIV prevention in the country. The award also seeks to honor and promote the legacy of Daniela and Bernard Chappard, who dedicated their lives to HIV prevention through information.

That is why this year, framed by the 25th anniversary of the organization, will be given an award to the Asociación Civil Acción Zuliana por la Vida, better known as, Azul Positivo, created in the west of the country in 2004. A selection committee, made up of activists for the rights of people with HIV and members of the Venezuelan Network of Positive People, was responsible for nominating organizations and deciding the winner.

Johan León Reyes, founding director of Azul Positivo, commented that the motivation to start with organization was "promote the prevention of sexually transmitted infections with special emphasis on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) mainly in the population of men who have sex with men (MSM) and trans people, this motivated that there were no campaigns aimed at these population segments being the most affected by HIV".

Since its inception, Azul Positivo has had a number of partners in the various campaigns they have undertaken, whether training or prevention, as well as emphasizing the defense of the human rights of people with HIV.

In addition, this organization has been noted for being the first to apply early HIV testing in Venezuela, work that was carried out jointly with UNHCR and UNAIDS.

It is for this reason that the selection committee of the Daniela and Bernard Chappard Award for HIV prevention awarded by AID FOR AIDS, has chosen this year for Azul Positivo to be honored in order to highlight and encourage them to continue expanding the impact of both organizations in the region and move forward with the promotion of treatment as prevention.

In 2021, the Venezuelan NGO caught the world’s attention when they arrested five of its humanitarian workers, who were deprived of their liberty for a month and although they were released, have alternative precautionary measures of deprivation of liberty as well the prohibition to leave the country.

From AID FOR AIDS, the director of this NGO, Jesús Aguais, said he felt pleased and satisfied to be able to honor not only this one but other organizations for the work they have done. Also, Aguais celebrates the opportunity to continue expanding the impact of AID FOR AIDS in the region, through joint work with organizations such as Azul Positivo.

About Bernard Chappard

Bernard Chappard, a Frenchman who traveled to Venezuela as a young representative of a well-known brand of champagne and like many migrants from the European continent, decided to establish his home in the Caribbean. He had only one daughter, who died as a result of AIDS, so from there he became a great defender of the human rights of people with HIV through the Daniela Chappard Foundation.

The organization has provided medical assistance, has been the setting for educational workshops, emotional support, and has provided preventive counseling for people with HIV.

Along with the director of AFA Jesús Aguais, Chappard worked together to bring a message of hope, prevention, and defense for people with HIV. In 2016, at 86 years of age, Daniel, unfortunately, died but left a great legacy that will remain forever, in addition to being the first father to publicly recognize in Venezuela that his daughter had died of AIDS.